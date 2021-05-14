SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SKYT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,408. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.