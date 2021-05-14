Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

SWKS opened at $162.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.94 and its 200-day moving average is $165.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

