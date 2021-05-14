Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

