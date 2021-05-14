Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOT.UN. TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.52. 355,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,667. The company has a market cap of C$306.30 million and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.