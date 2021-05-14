Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.