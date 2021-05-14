SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of SLM worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

