SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,019,865 shares of company stock worth $101,927,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

