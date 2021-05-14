SmartMesh Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.66 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $10.66 million and $1.17 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

