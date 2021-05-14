Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.15 million and $159,155.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

