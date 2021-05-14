Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises approximately 2.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of AMERCO worth $62,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 69.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $612.13 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $277.21 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.34 and a 200 day moving average of $505.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.