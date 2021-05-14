Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,969 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

