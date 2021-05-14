Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,132 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Chevron stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

