Smead Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,361 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.52.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $311.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

