Smead Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 42,588 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $110.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

