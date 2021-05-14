Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $109.25 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources comprises 4.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Continental Resources worth $109,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $5,705,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

