Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $32.12 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 1.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Credit Acceptance worth $32,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

CACC stock opened at $420.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.15. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

