Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $53.27 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.11 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

