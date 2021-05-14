Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $82.42 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the quarter. The Macerich comprises about 3.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 3.92% of The Macerich worth $82,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAC opened at $13.44 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

