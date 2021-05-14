Smead Capital Management Inc. Purchases 130,371 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up 6.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Lennar worth $145,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

