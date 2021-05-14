Smead Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,180 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,193 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 4.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of eBay worth $96,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

