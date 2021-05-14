Smead Capital Management Inc. Takes $36.87 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 671,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

