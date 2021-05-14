Smead Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196,281 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for 3.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Discovery worth $68,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

