SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $2,987.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

