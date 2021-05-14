Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 132,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

