Smoothy Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001884 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.00604452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00239499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $585.43 or 0.01163005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.05 or 0.01217870 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

