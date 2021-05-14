Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lessened by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $254.06. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,361. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

