Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.26% of Snap-on worth $209,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $252.98 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

