Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Snap-on worth $44,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

