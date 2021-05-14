SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Trading 12.7% Higher

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$31.86 and last traded at C$31.27. 327,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 495,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

