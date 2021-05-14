Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $208.09 and last traded at $207.42. Approximately 318,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,108,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.24.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.52 and a 200-day moving average of $270.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Snowflake by 530.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after buying an additional 1,343,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2,596.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,894,000 after buying an additional 1,297,276 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

