Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

