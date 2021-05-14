Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.14. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 20,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.95. The company has a market cap of C$13.97 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

