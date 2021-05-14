Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.45

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and traded as low as $26.95. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 304 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

