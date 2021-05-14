Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.860 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

NYSE:SHC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 13,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

