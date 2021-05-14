Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter.

SHC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.