Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

NYSE SHC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

