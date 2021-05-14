SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Trading Down 1.9%

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

