SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Trading Down 1.9%

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

