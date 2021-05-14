Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

SCCO opened at $77.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

