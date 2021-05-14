Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.38 and last traded at $75.41. Approximately 11,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,203,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.83%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,563 shares of company stock worth $18,016,911. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 372,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,441.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

