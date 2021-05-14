Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.11

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

