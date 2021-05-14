Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Shares Down 2.3%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.11 and last traded at $70.11. 1,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 474,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.