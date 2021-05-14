Sparkle Loyalty Reaches Market Capitalization of $190,735.59 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 241.5% higher against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $190,735.59 and $768.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01191640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00068306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00112017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063429 BTC.

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

