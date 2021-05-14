SparkPoint Hits One Day Volume of $4.25 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $99.18 million and $4.25 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01191640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00068306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00112017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063429 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,055,028,638 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

