SparksPay (SPK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $288.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $34,955.26 and $288.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008949 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,929,047 coins and its circulating supply is 9,834,427 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.