Spartan Protocol Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $49.21 million and $3.78 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.00600237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00232186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01148314 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01221361 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

