SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,016,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

