SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. 84,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,473. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

