Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $607.47 or 0.01198457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00113327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

