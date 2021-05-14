Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Sells $10,512.18 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 3,402 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $10,512.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 409,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,208.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 4,448,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,234. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.51.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

