Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPPI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $538.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.51.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,173 shares of company stock valued at $371,719. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

