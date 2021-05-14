Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SPPI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $538.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.51.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
